 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WDEL is Delaware's Phillies station - hear all the Phillies playoff games on 1150AM/101.7FM WDEL

Phillies name Thomson manager

  • Comments
Phillies Rob Thomson

FILE - Rob Thomson laughs while speaking to the media before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sept. 21, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

 Matt Slocum

While the Phillies players were preparing for Tuesday's Game 1 of the NLDS vs. Atlanta, the front office was busy Monday - dropping the "interim" tag off manager Rob Thomson's title.

Thomson signed a two-year contract to manage the team in 2023 and 2024.

Since taking over the team from fired manager Joe Girardi in early June, the Phillies went from underachievers to a playoff team - with a 65-46 record during that time - becoming only the fourth manager in major league history to take over a team at least seven games under .500 and lead them to the postseason.

Thomson, 59, is the 56th manager in Phillies history, has been with the club since Dec. 5, 2017, when he was first hired as bench coach.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 8

Charter School of Wilmington 18, Polytech 7

Conrad 48, Christiana 28

Lake Forest 53, Newark 24

Mt. Pleasant 7, Concord 0

Tatnall 44, Delcastle Tech 33

Friday, Oct. 7

Archmere Academy 28, St. Mark's 14

Cape Henlopen 42, Delmar 14

Caravel Academy 42, Odessa 6

Dover 27, Appoquinimink 14

First State Military 31, John Dickinson 6

Malvern Prep, Pa. 31, Delaware Military Academy 0

Red Lion Christian Academy 67, Early College 0

Salesianum 46, Caesar Rodney 8

Smyrna 42, St. Georges Tech 6

St. Elizabeth 39, Indian River 14

Sussex Technical 35, Brandywine 6

Tower Hill 47, St. Andrew's 7

Thursday, Oct. 6

Howard School of Technology 44, Hodgson Vo-Tech 18

Laurel 42, Woodbridge 0

Middletown 33, William Penn 7

Sussex Central 49, Milford 6