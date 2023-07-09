FILE - Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado throws during the sixth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Phillies reliever avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year deal for $3.45 million. He had filed for $3.7 million and the Phillies' $3.2 million. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)