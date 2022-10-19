Phillies planning lottery for potential World Series tickets

The Phillies still have a long way to go to reach the Fall Classic, but they are preparing to give fans a lottery chance of being able to purchase potential World Series tickets, if they get there.
If the Phillies are able to win the National League Championship Series, Citizens Bank Park would host Games 3, 4, & 5 of the World Series on Monday, October 31-Wednesday, November 2.
The Phillies have not announced how many tickets will be available through a lottery for people who register on their website before Tuesday, October 25.
After the Tuesday deadline, the Phillies will hold a random drawing on Wednesday, and email winners on how they can purchase face value tickets starting on Thursday. Drawing winners can buy up to four tickets to one game, but are under no obligation to purchase any tickets.
Tickets to the World Series games at Citizens Bank Park are listed at $150-$370 for season ticket holders , but are subject to dynamic pricing increases.
The drawing is open to legal residents of the United States aged 18 or older, through an MLB.com account. It is limited to one registration per person.