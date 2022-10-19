 Skip to main content
Phillies planning lottery for potential World Series tickets

The Phillies still have a long way to go to reach the Fall Classic, but they are preparing to give fans a lottery chance of being able to purchase potential World Series tickets, if they get there.

If the Phillies are able to win the National League Championship Series, Citizens Bank Park would host Games 3, 4, & 5 of the World Series on Monday, October 31-Wednesday, November 2.

The Phillies have not announced how many tickets will be available through a lottery for people who register on their website before Tuesday, October 25.

After the Tuesday deadline, the Phillies will hold a random drawing on Wednesday, and email winners on how they can purchase face value tickets starting on Thursday. Drawing winners can buy up to four tickets to one game, but are under no obligation to purchase any tickets.

Tickets to the World Series games at Citizens Bank Park are listed at $150-$370 for season ticket holders , but are subject to dynamic pricing increases.

The drawing is open to legal residents of the United States aged 18 or older, through an MLB.com account. It is limited to one registration per person.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 15

Archmere Academy 28, Tower Hill 14

Delmar 35, Sussex Technical 6

Lake Forest 33, Red Lion Christian Academy 13

Laurel 42, Odessa 0

Mt. Pleasant 34, Brandywine 0

Newark 42, Conrad 8

St. Andrew's 25, Glasgow 16

St. Georges Tech 27, Hodgson Vo-Tech 21

 

Friday, Oct. 14

Cape Henlopen 41, Caesar Rodney 13

Caravel Academy 28, Woodbridge 16

Charter School of Wilmington 41, Early College 0

Salesianum 31, Middletown 21

Seaford 41, First State Military 14

Smyrna 42, Mergenthaler, Md. 20

St. Elizabeth 41, John Dickinson 0

St. Mark's 35, Concord 3

Sussex Central 21, Dover 0

Tatnall 54, Christiana 0

 

Thursday, Oct. 13

Indian River 28, Polytech 21