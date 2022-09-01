 Skip to main content
Phillies pound 22 hits, cruise to 18-2 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Bailey Falter threw a career-high 6 1/3 innings before leaving with an injury, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins both had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies pummeled the Arizona Diamondbacks 18-2.

All nine starters in Philadelphia's lineup had at least two hits, including Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, Matt Vierling, Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa.

Marsh also had three hits, including a two-run triple and finished with three RBIs.

The Phillies sent 15 batters to the plate in a seven-run eighth inning.

They finished with 22 hits.

Arizona had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

WDEL Game of the Week

Cape Henlopen at Salesianum - 9/1, 7pm 

Other Week 1 games

Caesar Rodney at Hodgson Vo-Tech

Laurel at Sussex Tech

DMA at Howard

Arundel (MD) at Doer

Milford at Cambridge-South Dorchester (DM)

Seaford at Col. Richardson (MD)