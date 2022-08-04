Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.