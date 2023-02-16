 Skip to main content
Phillies sign RHP Domínguez to 2-year contract extension

Phillies Dominquez

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez throws during the ninth inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. The Phillies signed right-handed reliever Seranthony Domínguez to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2025, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

 Eric Gay

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-handed reliever Seranthony Domínguez to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2025.

Terms of the deal announced Thursday were not immediately available.

Domínguez, 28, made a career-high 54 appearances in 2022, posting a 3.00 ERA with nine saves, a 1.137 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 51 innings. He held opponents to a .197 batting average. Domínguez went 2-0 with one save and a 1.69 ERA in nine playoff appearances for the National League champions.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Domínguez is 11-10 with 25 saves, a 3.14 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 135 games since beginning his career with the Phillies in 2018.

With Domínguez's extension, the Phillies have now agreed to terms with all arbitration-eligible players for the 2023 season.

