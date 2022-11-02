 Skip to main content
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for the final three quarters of the game.

Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points for the 76ers, while James Harden had 24 and Tobias Harris added 16.

Embiid missed his third game of the season, sitting out with an illness the team said was not related to COVID-19.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Christiana 24, John Dickinson 12

Concord 35, Conrad 32

Delaware Military Academy 35, Newark 6

Dover 40, William Penn 0

Mt. Pleasant 35, Thomas McKean 7

Sussex Central 33, St. Georges Tech 28

Friday, Oct. 28

Appoquinimink 21, Cape Henlopen 14

Caravel Academy 24, Delmar 14

Howard School of Technology 40, Tower Hill 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Middletown 0

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 14

Laurel 40, Seaford 12

Milford 46, Sussex Technical 35

Red Lion Christian Academy 56, Odessa 14

Smyrna 42, Salesianum 21

St. Elizabeth 48, Charter School of Wilmington 10

St. Mark's 42, Delcastle Tech 6

Wilmington Friends 42, Brandywine 9