Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers, 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night.

Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday night in Nashville.

Kevin Hayes tallied twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia.

Kuhlman broke a 3-3 tie with 11:16 left in regulation when his seemingly harmless shot from the side of the net went through Felix Sandström's legs. Sandström, Philadelphia's backup playing in his first game since Dec. 13, made 25 saves.

The Jets flew out to a three-goal lead in the first 8:31.

Jonsson-Fjällby scored on a waist-high deflection from close range over Sandström's right pad 4:53 into the contest. Connor recorded his 24th goal and team-leading 57th point 1½ minutes later when he finished a 2-on-1 with Cole Perfetti by firing a hard wrist shot over Sandström's left shoulder from a sharp angle. Scheifele tallied his team-best 29th goal to end the early barrage, completing a beautiful passing play with Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers that led to an easy tap-in from just left of the crease.

Provorov, who drew national headlines on Jan. 17 by sitting out warmups because he didn't want to wear a pride-themed jersey due to his religious beliefs, got the Flyers on the board with his third goal of the season. Owen Tippett set up the play by waiting out defenseman Nate Schmidt's sliding attempt to defend the pass and sending the puck across the front of the net to Provorov.

Hayes pulled Philadelphia within 3-2 with the only goal of the second period. Noah Cates passed down low to Hayes, who ripped a wrister from nearly parallel to the goal line into the top left corner for a power-play tally. Hayes tied it 2:35 into the third with another power-play goal, following up a rebound with another good wrist shot from an angle.

NOTES: The Jets improved to 14-10-1 on the road and 10-9 against the Eastern Conference. … Philadelphia dropped to 10-12-1 at home. … Jonsson-Fjällby did not return after leaving with 4:45 left following blocking a shot with his foot. … Philadelphia fans, still riding high after the Philadelphia Eagles' 38-7 divisional game victory over the New York Giants on Saturday night, broke out in several "E-A-G-L-E-S!" chants throughout the contest.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Jan. 21

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 81, Hodgson Vo-Tech 58

Conrad 72, Christiana 63

Delcastle Tech 63, Brandywine 53

William Penn 75, Salesianum 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 44, First State Military 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, Newark 18

Delaware Military Academy 41, Padua Academy 38

Friday, Jan. 20

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 56, John Dickinson 24

Caesar Rodney 66, Milford 50

Caravel Academy 80, Tatnall 47

Gunston Day, Md. 46, Sussex Academy 29

Odessa 61, Concord 54

Tower Hill 70, Wilmington Friends 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 45, St. Elizabeth 39

Gunston Day, Md. 41, Sussex Academy 32

St. Georges Tech 61, Lake Forest 50

Tatnall 50, Tower Hill 24

Thomas McKean 51, Glasgow 23

Thursday, Jan. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Calvary Christian 34, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Cape Henlopen 62, Dover 60

Conrad 61, MOT Charter 58

Delaware Military Academy 60, First State Military 15

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 27

Indian River 53, Lake Forest 48

Newark 41, Mt. Pleasant 35

Newark Charter 69, Charter School of Wilmington 45

Polytech 67, Sussex Technical 50

Seaford 68, Laurel 63

Sussex Central 44, Smyrna 39

Woodbridge 71, Delmar 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, John Dickinson 30

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Cape Henlopen 51, Dover 44

Charter School of Wilmington 63, Newark Charter 15

Conrad 72, MOT Charter 54

Delaware Military Academy 59, First State Military 12

Delmarva Christian 56, St. Peter and Paul, Md. 36

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, William Penn 21

Holly Grove, Md. 23, Calvary Christian 16

Howard School of Technology 64, Christiana 33

Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19

Middletown 51, Delcastle Tech 42

Polytech 48, Sussex Technical 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 54, Thomas McKean 26

Sanford 88, St. Andrew's 15

Seaford 48, Laurel 29

Ursuline Academy 52, St. Mark's 21

Woodbridge 63, Delmar 21

Tuesday, Jan. 17

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 57, Hodgson Vo-Tech 51

Caesar Rodney 69, Cape Henlopen 61

Conrad 59, William Penn 28

Delmar 43, Early College 42

Delmarva Christian 79, Salisbury, Md. 70

Glasgow 56, Delcastle Tech 43

Howard School of Technology 62, Sanford 41

John Dickinson 59, Mt. Pleasant 52

Lake Forest 65, Sussex Academy 15

MOT Charter 58, Wilmington Christian 56

Middletown 61, Appoquinimink 45

Milford 65, Smyrna 59

Newark 68, Thomas McKean 34

Newark Charter 53, Alexis I. duPont 47

Odessa 43, Charter School of Wilmington 29

Odyssey Charter 72, Freire Charter School Wilmington 40

Polytech 55, Dover 52

Seaford 85, Indian River 40

St. Elizabeth 67, St. Mark's 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 46, St. Georges Tech 28

Charter School of Wilmington 55, Odessa 13

Conrad 59, William Penn 28

Delcastle Tech 50, Glasgow 15

Delmarva Christian 47, Salisbury, Md. 19

Early College 41, Delmar 39

Lake Forest 49, Sussex Academy 8

Middletown 74, MOT Charter 39

Newark Charter 43, John Dickinson 32

Padua Academy 54, Hodgson Vo-Tech 41

Polytech 50, Dover 43

Smyrna 56, Milford 14

Wilmington Friends 47, St. Andrew's 26

Monday, Jan. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Lake Forest 57, North Caroline, Md. 54

St. Georges Tech 71, Burlington City, N.J. 67

Saturday, Jan. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 80, Brandywine 62

Conrad 59, St. Elizabeth 53

Dover 71, Delaware Military Academy 48

First State Military 44, Sussex Academy 15

Indian River 43, Archmere Academy 42

Sussex Central 57, St. Mark's 48

Wilmington Christian 56, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Delmarva Christian vs. Newark Charter, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 48, Archmere Academy 33

Seaford 51, Smyrna 48

Tatnall 57, Wilmington Friends 24

Ursuline Academy 64, Woodbridge 48

 