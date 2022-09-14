 Skip to main content
Realmuto homers twice vs old team, Phillies beat Marlins 6-1

MIAMI (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered twice against his former team, Bryce Harper also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 6-1.

Philadelphia holds the second NL wild-card spot by 2 1/2 games after third-place San Diego lost earlier at Seattle.

Kyle Gibson threw six innings of one-run ball. The right-hander gave up six hits, struck out seven and reached double-digit victories in a season for the seventh time in his career.

Harper, the reigning NL MVP, hit his 100th homer with the Phillies.

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 10 

Dover 34, Hodgson Vo-Tech 7

Howard School of Technology 48, Concord 0

Lake Forest 22, Mt. Pleasant 12

Newark 46, Christiana 0

St. Elizabeth 45, Conrad 6

William Penn 21, Penn Wood, Pa. 5

Friday Sept. 9 

Archbishop Curley, Md. 44, Delaware Military Academy 12

Charter School of Wilmington 21, First State Military 6

John Dickinson 8, Early College 6

Laurel 45, Brandywine 0

Seaford 34, Tower Hill 21

Severn, Md. 41, St. Andrew's 30

Smyrna 14, Arundel, Md. 0

St. Georges Tech 41, Caesar Rodney 6

St. Mark's 48, Red Lion Christian Academy 0

Stephen Decatur, Md. 42, Indian River 0

Sussex Central 7, Salesianum 0

Sussex Technical 28, Delcastle Tech 20

Thomas McKean 28, Odessa 14

Wilmington Friends 31, Delmar 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appoquinimink vs. Olney Charter, Pa., ppd.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Archmere Academy 42, Tatnall 0

Cape Henlopen 42, Woodbridge 26

Caravel Academy 43, Glasgow 0

 