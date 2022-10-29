Realmuto, Phils rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos' sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 in the World Series opener.
Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, Philadelphia became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.
Known more for his bat than his glove, Castellanso rushed in to make a terrific grab on Jeremy Peña's blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on second.
Realmuto, who hit a tying, two-run double in the fifth off Verlander, completed the comeback when he led off the 10th with a homer off Luis García.
Kyle Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who had been 7-0 in this postseason.
Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win
Even with a 5-0 lead, Justin Verlander couldn’t get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallible in the fourth and fifth.
Nick Castellanos started Verlander’s downfall with a run-scoring single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the opener.
Verlander was pulled after five innings and didn’t get a decision. The 39-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two walks in an outing that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts.
Nola nowhere near perfect
Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston for Game 1 of the World Series. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings, though he retired his final six batters and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit.
Just 3 1/2 weeks earlier at Minute Maid Park, Nola was perfect through 6 2/3 innings against the Astros before giving up two hits. Philadelphia won 3-0 that night to clinch its first playoff berth since 2011, and the Phillies are in their first World Series since 2009.