Realmuto, Phils rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos' sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 in the World Series opener.

Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, Philadelphia became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.

Known more for his bat than his glove, Castellanso rushed in to make a terrific grab on Jeremy Peña's blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on second.

Realmuto, who hit a tying, two-run double in the fifth off Verlander, completed the comeback when he led off the 10th with a homer off Luis García.

Kyle Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who had been 7-0 in this postseason.

Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win

Even with a 5-0 lead, Justin Verlander couldn’t get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallible in the fourth and fifth.

Nick Castellanos started Verlander’s downfall with a run-scoring single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the opener.

Verlander was pulled after five innings and didn’t get a decision. The 39-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two walks in an outing that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts.

Nola nowhere near perfect

Aaron Nola was nowhere near perfect for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston for Game 1 of the World Series. Nola was done after 4 1/3 innings, though he retired his final six batters and left in a tie game after the Phillies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit.

Just 3 1/2 weeks earlier at Minute Maid Park, Nola was perfect through 6 2/3 innings against the Astros before giving up two hits. Philadelphia won 3-0 that night to clinch its first playoff berth since 2011, and the Phillies are in their first World Series since 2009.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Christiana 24, John Dickinson 12

Concord 35, Conrad 32

Delaware Military Academy 35, Newark 6

Dover 40, William Penn 0

Mt. Pleasant 35, Thomas McKean 7

Sussex Central 33, St. Georges Tech 28

Friday, Oct. 28

Appoquinimink 21, Cape Henlopen 14

Caravel Academy 24, Delmar 14

Howard School of Technology 40, Tower Hill 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Middletown 0

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 14

Laurel 40, Seaford 12

Milford 46, Sussex Technical 35

Red Lion Christian Academy 56, Odessa 14

Smyrna 42, Salesianum 21

St. Elizabeth 48, Charter School of Wilmington 10

St. Mark's 42, Delcastle Tech 6

Wilmington Friends 42, Brandywine 9