 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WDEL is Delaware's Phillies station - hear all the Phillies WORLD SERIES games on 1150AM/101.7FM WDEL

Reimer gets 26th career shutout as Sharks beat Flyers 3-0

  • Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 31 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0.

Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with just under 4 minutes remaining as the Sharks won for the second time in three games.

San Jose snapped a season-opening five-game skid with an overtime win at the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Felix Sandstron had 22 sabers for Philadelphia, which took its first home loss and looked flat in the second of a back-to-back after a 3-1 win at Nashville on Saturday night.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 22

Archmere Academy 38, Caesar Rodney 0

Concord 51, Delcastle Tech 16

Conrad 46, John Dickinson 16

Middletown 48, St. Georges Tech 14

Salesianum 37, William Penn 0

Smyrna 46, Dover 21

Tower Hill 12, Mt. Pleasant 7

Friday, Oct. 21

Appoquinimink 13, Hodgson Vo-Tech 7, OT

Delmar 27, Indian River 25

Laurel 41, First State Military 6

Newark 36, Thomas McKean 26

Red Lion Christian Academy 42, Sussex Technical 27

Seaford 48, Early College 0

St. Mark's 14, Delaware Military Academy 7, OT

Sussex Central 42, Cape Henlopen 14

Wilmington Friends 34, Howard School of Technology 8

Woodbridge 14, Milford 0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Charter School of Wilmington 20, Tatnall 16