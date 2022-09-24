Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 for their third straight victory.
Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies, who moved into second in the NL wild-card standings, a half-game ahead of San Diego.
Dansby Swanson and Eddie Rosario doubled for the Braves, who dropped their third in a row. Atlanta hasn't lost four straight all season, and it's just the fourth three-game slide this year for the reigning World Series champions.