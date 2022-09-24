 Skip to main content
Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 for their third straight victory.

Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies, who moved into second in the NL wild-card standings, a half-game ahead of San Diego.

Dansby Swanson and Eddie Rosario doubled for the Braves, who dropped their third in a row. Atlanta hasn't lost four straight all season, and it's just the fourth three-game slide this year for the reigning World Series champions.

Delaware High School Football

 

Friday, Sept. 23

Caravel Academy 35, Red Lion Christian Academy 7

Concord 28, Thomas McKean 24

Delmar 35, Milford 7

Dover 33, Cape Henlopen 12

Indian River 28, Brandywine 20

Middletown 14, Appoquinimink 0

Odessa 32, First State Military 0

Seaford 50, Polytech 13

Smyrna 44, Caesar Rodney 0

St. Andrew's 45, Christiana 0

St. Elizabeth 26, Tatnall 0

Wilmington Friends 43, Tower Hill 7

Woodbridge 34, Sussex Technical 7

Thursday, Sept. 22

Delaware Military Academy 41, Conrad 0

Glasgow 42, Early College 6