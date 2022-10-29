 Skip to main content
Richards leads North Carolina Central to dramatic victory over Del State

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Davius Richard's second touchdown pass of the game, 25 yards to E.J. Hicks with less than a minute to go, lifted North Carolina Central to a 28-21 victory over Delaware State.

Richards completed 19 of 27 passes for 272 yards with the two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

C.J. Henry's 44-yard touchdown pass to Rahkeem Smith gave Delaware State a 21-20 lead in the third quarter that stood up until Richards's pass to Hicks with 56 seconds remaining.

The Eagles added a 2-point conversion for the final margin.

Smith scored all three touchdowns for the Hornets.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Saturday, Oct. 29

Christiana 24, John Dickinson 12

Concord 35, Conrad 32

Delaware Military Academy 35, Newark 6

Dover 40, William Penn 0

Mt. Pleasant 35, Thomas McKean 7

Sussex Central 33, St. Georges Tech 28

Friday, Oct. 28

Appoquinimink 21, Cape Henlopen 14

Caravel Academy 24, Delmar 14

Howard School of Technology 40, Tower Hill 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Middletown 0

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 14

Laurel 40, Seaford 12

Milford 46, Sussex Technical 35

Red Lion Christian Academy 56, Odessa 14

Smyrna 42, Salesianum 21

St. Elizabeth 48, Charter School of Wilmington 10

St. Mark's 42, Delcastle Tech 6

Wilmington Friends 42, Brandywine 9