 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockets outlast 76ers in 2 OTs; Harden 4 for 19 in return

  • Comments

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 27 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 24 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers as James Harden struggled through his return from injury.

Harden had 21 points but shot 4 for 19 from the field in his first game since Nov. 2.

Coach Doc Rivers said Harden, who spent just more than eight seasons with the Rockets before being traded to Brooklyn in January 2021, would be on a minutes restriction in his return. But Harden didn't seem to be limited much, and played 39 minutes.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Monday, Dec. 5 

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 48, Appoquinimink 43

MOT Charter 67, Glasgow 40

Odyssey Charter 34, Newark Charter 31

Tower Hill 43, St. Andrew's 15

 

Saturday, Dec. 3

 

Delaware High School Football

DIAA Playoffs - Class 2A - Semifinal

Wilmington Friends 14, St. Mark's 0

Delaware High School Boys Basketball

Milford 65, St. Mark's 55

 

Delaware High School Girls Basketball

Odyssey Charter 68, Brandywine 24

Friday, Dec. 2

 

Delaware High School Football

DIAA Playoffs - Class 2A - Semifinal

Caravel Academy 30, Archmere Academy 6

Delaware High School Boys Basketball

Appoquinimink 75, Delmarva Christian 37

Concord 48, John Dickinson 39

Indian River 64, Worcester Prep School, Md. 47

MOT Charter 50, Red Lion Christian Academy 30

Newark 68, Great Oaks Charter School 40

Tower Hill 65, Newark Charter 28

 

Delaware High School Girls Basketball

Caesar Rodney 46, Delcastle Tech 27

Charter School of Wilmington 31, St. Andrew's 23

Delaware Military Academy 41, Tri-State Christian, Md. 26

MOT Charter 58, First State Military 17

Sussex Central 59, Odessa 47

 