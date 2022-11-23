 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rozier's big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101

  • Comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 in a matchup of injury-riddled teams.

Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only the second time in 13 games and ended a three-game skid.

Philadelphia was playing without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Shake Milton led the Sixers with 22 points and De'Anthony Melton scored 20.

P.J. Washington finished with 19 points, Kelly Oubre scored 14 and Nick Richards had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Charlotte.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

DIAA Playoffs

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Class 3A

Dover 20, Sussex Central 0

Middletown 34, Salesianum 0

Class 2A 

Archmere Academy 42, Concord 0

Newark 20, Tower Hill 0

Red Lion Christian Academy 36, Delmar 0

Class1A

Seaford 34, Charter School of Wilmington 7

Tatnall 24, Odessa 14

Friday, Nov. 18

Class 3A 

Smyrna 50, Cape Henlopen 0

St. Georges Tech 13, Appoquinimink 7

Class 2A

Lake Forest 27, Delaware Military Academy 20

Class 1A

Laurel 41, St. Andrew’s 7

St. Elizabeth 32, Indian River 21