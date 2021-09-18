Rutgers defeated Delaware 45-13 Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ.
Noah Vedral threw two touchdown passes for Rutgers and running back Isaih Pacheco ran for two more. Bo Melton and Brandon Sanders caught Vedral's touchdown passes, while Pacheco scored on runs of 20 and 1 yards. Aaron Young also had a TD run for Rutgers and Aron Cruichshank returned a punt 62 yards for a TD.
Nolan Henderon threw a touchdown pass for Delaware. Ryan Coe added two field goals at SHI Stadium.
Not the outcome we wanted yesterday, but proud of our guys. Take a look at some of our top plays. pic.twitter.com/KNEroIr4dI— Delaware Football (@DelawareFB) September 19, 2021