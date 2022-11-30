 Skip to main content
Saint Francis (BKN) defeats Delaware State 81-73

NEW YORK (AP) — (Rob Higgins had 15 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 81-73 victory against Delaware State on Wednesday night.

Higgins was 6 of 14 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Terriers (3-4). Di’Andre Howell-South shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Zion Bethea recorded 11 points and was 2 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 10 from the line. Larry Moreno and Josiah Harris also had 11 each.

The Hornets (1-6) were led by Khyrie Staten, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Cameron Stitt added 12 points for Delaware State. In addition, Aaron Lemon-Warren had eight points.

Delaware High School Football

 

DIAA Playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 26

Class 2A

Archmere Academy 13, Howard School of Technology 0

St. Mark's 45, Red Lion Christian Academy 18

Class 3A

Dover 42, St. Georges Tech 14

Friday, Nov. 25

Class 2A

Caravel Academy 42, Newark 0

Wilmington Friends 49, Lake Forest 12

Class 3A

Smyrna 48, Middletown 0

Class 1A

Laurel 49, Tatnall 14

St. Elizabeth 46, Seaford 35