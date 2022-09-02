Salesianum holds off two Cape rallies for season-opening victory

Andrew Ransome scored two fourth quarter touchdowns as the Sals held off a pair of Cape Henlopen rallies for a 28-21 win at Abessinio Stadium.
Ransome's 1-yard score culminated a 55-yard drive with 9:31 to go putting the Sals up 20-7, but Cape Henlopen would storm back.
Maurki James caught a 59-yard screen pass, and then on the next play scored on a 21-yard run up the middle to quickly bring the game back to 20-14, and following a three-and-out by the Sals, the game was back on the line.
Cape would again march 72 yards, with TJ Messick scoring on a 13-yard jet sweep to put the visitors up 21-20 with 4:37 to go after an extra point.
Salesianum would have the answer, taking advantage of a short squib kick to start at their own 47.
They would progress down the field, with Ransome again called on for a one-yard score to reclaim the lead at 28-21 after Hunter Ballint caught a two-point pass from Ryan Stoehr.
Cape would get one last gasp, as Davis was able to turn another screen into a run to the 50 yard line, but the Vikings ran out of time and downs and fell just short for a second straight year against Salesianum.
Salesianum took the lead early on 33 and 37 yard field goals from James Collins, both on drives starting in Cape territory.
Cape took their first lead at 7-6 on Joe Coveleski's heave to James that covered 35 yards, only to have Salesianum's Nick Strusowski return the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to give the Sals the 13-7 lead at halftime they would take into the final quarter.
Stoehr was 12-for-21 in his debut throwing for 47 yards and an interception.
Sean Curley rushed for 74 yards, with Ransome rushing for 60, including 47 in the final quatrter.
Cape's James had the biggest night, carrying 17 times for 113 yards, and adding three catches for 125 yards. TJ Messick added 56 all-purpose yards.
Covelski was 10-for-12 for 212 yards, as he split time with Keishawn Mansfield, who was 3-7 for 18 yards and an interception.
Salesianum heads to Sussex Central next Friday at 7 p.m., while Cape Henlopen hosts Woodbridge next Thursday at 6 p.m.
Thursday's other scores saw Hodgson defeat Caesar Rodney 31-0 as Frank Moffett began his final season as head coach with a win over his alma mater, while defending 1A champion Laurel opened with a 31-7 win over Sussex Tech.