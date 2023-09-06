Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.