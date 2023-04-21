Schwarber homer, Sosa single lift Phillies past Rockies 4-3

Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.