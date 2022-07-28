Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.