Schwartz scores twice in Kraken's 4-3 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice, Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Kraken sapped some of Philadelphia's Super Bowl Sunday excitement with a 4-3 victory over the Flyers.

Eeli Tolvanen also scored and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for the Kraken, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Seattle entered in fourth place in the Pacific Division and two points out of third.

Eberle said Seattle sorely needed the win.

"Anytime you've lost three in a row, especially coming out of the break, you start doubting yourself a bit," he said. "Ultimately, you come back and you just get a win and you start moving forward."

James van Riemsdyk, Owen Tippett and Patrick Brown scored for the Flyers. Philadelphia completed a homestand with its third loss in four games.

"I just don't think we were on," Flyers coach John Tortorella said.

Serving as the appetizer for Sunday night's Super Bowl featuring the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Kansas City Chiefs, the pregame had a party atmosphere. Flyers players entered the arena wearing Eagles jerseys, matching many fans' choice of Eagles apparel. Defensemen Travis Sanheim and Tony DeAngelo sported Eagles winter caps during warmups, and Eagles legend Vince Papale pounded the drum before the opening faceoff.

The video board was lit up in green and "Go Birds" scrolled across the screen. Longtime national anthem singer Lauren Hart donned a Jalen Hurts jersey and PA announcer Lou Nolan wore an Eagles baseball hat.

There were eight "E-A-G-L-E-S!" chants in the first period, and the hometown fans were enthused when Tippett snapped an 0-for-13 team skid on the power play with a close-range goal 2:11 into the contest to put the Flyers ahead 1-0.

But Philadelphia didn't take a shot in the final 16:35 of the first period, and the Kraken made them pay with goals by Eberle and Tolvanen.

The teams traded tallies in the second period before Schwartz gave Seattle a 4-2 lead with his second of the contest just a minute into the third. The Kraken second-line forward was all alone in the right circle and fired a wrist shot over goalie Felix Sandstrom's right shoulder.

Sandstrom, Philadelphia's backup to Carter Hart, made 15 saves while falling to 1-8-1.

It appeared Schwartz's second goal would be plenty of breathing room for Seattle, especially after Travis Konecny was sent to the box for a delay-of-game penalty late in the third. But Brown converted a short-handed tally with an unlikely goal on a slap shot from the side boards.

The Kraken withstood the Flyers' furious 6-on-5 rally effort in the final 1:35.

"Other than the third period, we did a pretty good job," Schwartz said. "Once we got up by two, we were on our heels a little bit. But big to get back in the win column."

Schwartz broke a 2-all tie with 1:01 left in the second with his first tally when his wrist shot from the slot through a screen beat Sandstrom on the blocker side.

Van Riemsdyk tied it at 2-all 3:33 into the second, deflecting Tippett's initial shot, which hung in mid-air. As if he was a batter across the street at Citizens Bank Park, van Riemsdyk used a backhand swing to swat the waist-high puck past Grubauer.

"Certain plays they capitalized on and obviously some miscues by us," van Riemsdyk said. "They were on us quick and made it tough on us."

FINAL TALLY

Philadelphia fans finished with 24 Eagles chants.

NOTES

Former Flyers coach Dave Hakstol made his second appearance back in Philadelphia since being fired on Dec. 17, 2018. … The teams will meet again Thursday in Seattle. … The Kraken improved to 17-8-2 on the road.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Travel to Seattle on Thursday for a rematch against the Kraken.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Feb. 11

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 54, Delmar 47

Newark Charter 58, Wilmington Christian 52

Sanford 50, Tower Hill 47

St. Mark's 60, Brandywine 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 64, Delcastle Tech 50

Howard School of Technology 57, Indian River 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 33, St. Andrew's 25

Sanford 50, Tower Hill 47

St. Mark's 66, Brandywine 13

Tatnall 60, Newark Charter 26

Woodbridge 70, St. Elizabeth 43

Friday, Feb. 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 47, Sussex Central 44

Conrad 62, Newark 54

Lake Forest 59, Early College 38

Odyssey Charter 67, Red Lion Christian Academy 41

Salesianum 85, St. Mark's 47

Seaford 80, Delcastle Tech 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 67, Newark 30

Archmere Academy 51, Middletown 38

Calvary Christian 50, Chestertown Christian, Md. 9

Sanford 59, Ursuline Academy 51

St. Georges Tech 65, Conrad 46

Thursday, Feb. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 78, Brandywine 45

Appoquinimink 68, Mt. Pleasant 48

Caravel Academy 68, Delaware Military Academy 46

Dover 91, Milford 68

Glasgow 50, Odessa 43

Holy Cross Prep , N.J. 86, Great Oaks Charter School 52

Indian River 82, Sussex Academy 24

Laurel 66, Lake Forest 52

MOT Charter 70, Freire Charter School Wilmington 40

Newark Charter 73, Delmarva Christian 48

Odyssey Charter 64, Charter School of Wilmington 54

Polytech 77, Cape Henlopen 72

Seaford 112, Delmar 60

St. Andrew's 74, Wilmington Christian 35

Tower Hill 49, Tatnall 37

Woodbridge 58, Early College 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 62, Polytech 43

Delmar 41, Seaford 9

Dover 58, Milford 30

Hodgson Vo-Tech 56, Glasgow 22

Howard School of Technology 59, Concord 47

Red Lion Christian Academy 68, Newark Charter 24

Smyrna 50, Sussex Technical 44

Thomas McKean 29, Christiana 26

Woodbridge 59, Early College 21

Wednesday, Feb. 8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Glasgow 84, Freire Charter School Wilmington 31

West Nottingham, Md. 76, Cross Christian 47

William Penn 69, Newark 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 59, Mt. Pleasant 41

Delaware Military Academy 48, Archmere Academy 40

Newark 45, William Penn 40

St. Elizabeth 43, Padua Academy 38

St. Georges Tech 57, Delcastle Tech 35

Thomas McKean 37, Odyssey Charter 32