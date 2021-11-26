Sebastian Aho scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 in a Black Friday matinee in Philadelphia.
Jesper Fast, Steven Lorentz and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. They completed a six-game trip by winning four of six.
Ivan Provorov, Joel Farabee and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers have lost five in a row.
The Hurricanes took control by outscoring Philadelphia 4-1 in the second period.