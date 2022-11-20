 Skip to main content
Second Season: Hens sneak into FCS playoffs

Despite losing three of their final four games, the University of Delaware football team has been selected to the NCAA 2022 FCS football playoffs.

The Blue Hens will host St. Francis (PA) on Saturday at Delaware Stadium. 

Kickoff is at 2pm, and it will be streamed on ESPN+. 

Tickets will go on sale on Monday at 5 p.m.

St. Francis enters the game with a 9-2 record and earned the NEC automatic bid after going 7-0 in conference play.   The Red Flash have won nine straight games.

The winner of Saturday's game will face a tough task, as they'll face the No. 1 overall seed South Dakota State on Dec. 3.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

DIAA Playoffs

 

Saturday, Nov. 19

Class 3A

Dover 20, Sussex Central 0

Middletown 34, Salesianum 0

Class 2A 

Archmere Academy 42, Concord 0

Newark 20, Tower Hill 0

Red Lion Christian Academy 36, Delmar 0

Class1A

Seaford 34, Charter School of Wilmington 7

Tatnall 24, Odessa 14

Friday, Nov. 18

Class 3A 

Smyrna 50, Cape Henlopen 0

St. Georges Tech 13, Appoquinimink 7

Class 2A

Lake Forest 27, Delaware Military Academy 20

Class 1A

Laurel 41, St. Andrew’s 7

St. Elizabeth 32, Indian River 21