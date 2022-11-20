Second Season: Hens sneak into FCS playoffs

Despite losing three of their final four games, the University of Delaware football team has been selected to the NCAA 2022 FCS football playoffs.
The Blue Hens will host St. Francis (PA) on Saturday at Delaware Stadium.
Kickoff is at 2pm, and it will be streamed on ESPN+.
Tickets will go on sale on Monday at 5 p.m.
St. Francis enters the game with a 9-2 record and earned the NEC automatic bid after going 7-0 in conference play. The Red Flash have won nine straight games.
The winner of Saturday's game will face a tough task, as they'll face the No. 1 overall seed South Dakota State on Dec. 3.