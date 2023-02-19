 Skip to main content
Silovs, Pettersson help Canucks beat Flyers, 6-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Arturs Silovs made 35 saves for his first NHL victory, Elias Pettersson had two empty-net goals and three assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Saturday night.

Silovs was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Latvian made his debut in a 6-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

"We wanted to get the win for him," Pettersson said. "I think last game we didn't defend good enough and we didn't help him but he still kept us in the game. And today I think was a better effort, our defensive game was better. Obviously, stuff to work on but it's a step in the right direction."

Canucks newcomer Anthony Beauvillier also scored twice and Andrei Kuzmenko and Phillip Di Giuseppe added goals.

Vancouver snapped a three-game skid, improving to 4-5-1 since Rick Tocchet took over as head coach Jan. 22.

Pettersson has a career-high 71 points with 27 goals and 44 assists.

"Obviously, was something that was on my mind when I got close," Pettersson. "But I'm happy we got the win and happy for Arturs to get his first NHL win."

Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost scored for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 17 saves. The Flyers have lost four in a row.

"We played better," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "We really need to try to find some more offence consistently, but I thought our effort was better than the last game."

Philadelphia pulled Hart with just over three minutes remaining for an extra attacker, and got a prime opportunity to rally when Di Giuseppe was called for high-sticking moments later.

The Flyers opted to go with six attackers, but it was the Canucks who found the back of the net when Pettersson flipped in a backhander out of his own zone. He scored again with 40.3 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

Flyers: At Calgary on Monday night.

Saturday, Feb. 18

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 62, St. Andrew's 45

Charter School of Wilmington 59, Red Lion Christian Academy 32

Middletown 91, Caravel Academy 66

Wilmington Christian 70, Freire Charter School Wilmington 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Delaware Military Academy 48, Red Lion Christian Academy 44

Wilmington Friends 56, Tatnall 51

Friday, Feb. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 52, Alexis I. duPont 44

Mt. Pleasant 62, Christiana 25

Newark Charter 65, Odessa 62

Salesianum 58, Howard School of Technology 44

Tatnall 49, Delcastle Tech 47

Tower Hill 62, Wilmington Friends 53

William Penn 63, John Dickinson 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 57, Charter School of Wilmington 42

Delcastle Tech 34, Odessa 30

John Dickinson 52, MOT Charter 48

Woodbridge 53, St. Georges Tech 34

Thursday, Feb. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 61, Sussex Technical 59

Cape Henlopen 84, Smyrna 63

Caravel Academy 61, Sanford 41

Delaware Military Academy 70, Charter School of Wilmington 60

Dover 71, Sussex Central 44

Glasgow 74, Red Lion Christian Academy 35

Hodgson Vo-Tech 62, Concord 60

Indian River 67, Woodbridge 56

Lake Forest 48, Delmar 36

William Penn 60, Appoquinimink 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 61, William Penn 50

Archmere Academy 50, Conrad 34

Caesar Rodney 42, Sussex Technical 35

Cape Henlopen 61, Smyrna 44

Delaware Military Academy 34, Charter School of Wilmington 33

Dover 53, Sussex Central 34

Hodgson Vo-Tech 59, Concord 53

Lake Forest 40, Delmar 35

Laurel 54, Sussex Academy 25

MOT Charter 36, Newark Charter 30

Middletown def. Glasgow, forfeit

Padua Academy 33, St. Mark's 19

Polytech 51, Milford 23

Red Lion Christian Academy 53, Christiana 33

Tower Hill 50, Mt. Pleasant 38

Woodbridge 79, Indian River 14

 