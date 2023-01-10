 Skip to main content
Sirianni: Eagles 'fortunate' ailing QB Hurts has week off

Giants Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambles against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts can only hope an extra week off will help his sore right shoulder.

The Pro Bowl quarterback returned on Sunday to lead the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) to a win over the New York Giants after he missed two weeks with a sprained right shoulder. The victory gave the Eagles the top seed in the NFC, home-field advantage in the playoffs and a bye this weekend.

The Eagles used a conservative game plan with Hurts and didn't ask the dynamic QB to do much that would put him at risk of taking a serious hit on the shoulder.

"We are fortunate that we have two weeks until the next time we play," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday. "He's going to be a little bit healthier than what he was obviously the other day."

Sirianni said Hurts "came out sore, as expected."

The 24-year-old Hurts — who is 17-1 in his last 18 regular-season starts — finished with 3,701 yards passing and 22 touchdowns along with 760 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns in his second season as a starter.

The Eagles started Hurts after they lost two straight games without him because a loss could have cost them the NFC East title and the top seed in the conference.

"We didn't feel like we were putting him at any more risk of getting more injured, but we knew it was going to hurt him like hell, he knew it was going to hurt him like hell," Sirianni said. "That's the kind of player he is, that's the kind of teammate he is. He fought through it because it was important for him to be out there. He knew how important it was for him and his teammates to be out there."

The Eagles will have a game the weekend of Jan. 21-22 against the lowest remaining seed out of Tampa Bay, Dallas, New York or Seattle in the divisional round.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Tuesday, Jan. 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 71, Sussex Technical 41

Delaware Valley Classical School 70, Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 62

Dover 85, Smyrna 47

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 39

Howard School of Technology 53, Appoquinimink 47

Indian River 69, Delmar 53

Mt. Pleasant 42, St. Georges Tech 39

Odessa 77, Odyssey Charter 52

Polytech 70, Caesar Rodney 38

Salesianum 85, Delaware Military Academy 51

Sanford 51, Tower Hill 45

Seaford 66, Lake Forest 30

St. Elizabeth 64, Newark Charter 40

Sussex Central 65, Milford 59

Woodbridge 98, Sussex Academy 17

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Red Lion Christian Academy 36

Archmere Academy 55, First State Military 11

Cape Henlopen 58, Sussex Technical 22

Delmarva Christian 60, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 6

Early College 41, Laurel 37

John Dickinson 47, Brandywine 28

Mt. Pleasant 47, Delcastle Tech 43

Polytech 52, Caesar Rodney 42

Seaford 38, Lake Forest 28

Smyrna 58, Dover 46

St. Elizabeth 67, Newark Charter 19

Sussex Central 48, Milford 43

Tower Hill 58, Wilmington Friends 43

Woodbridge 78, Sussex Academy 16

Monday, Jan. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 50, First State Military 28

Newark 53, Concord 50

Wilmington Friends 65, Odessa 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 53, Howard School of Technology 40

Middletown 58, William Penn 19

Odyssey Charter 51, Glasgow 25

Saturday, Jan. 7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 41, Tatnall 29

Howard School of Technology 74, Newark 57

Laurel 64, St. Mark's 49

Middletown 90, Seaford 75

Wilmington Friends 57, MOT Charter 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Howard School of Technology 45, Newark 32

Padua Academy 57, Wilmington Friends 50

Polytech 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 16

Red Lion Christian Academy 58, Milford 25

Friday, Jan. 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Christiana 32

Brandywine 46, Concord 41

Odyssey Charter 59, Great Oaks Charter School 53

Salisbury Christian School, Md. 47, Calvary Christian 46

St. Elizabeth 54, Salesianum 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 48, Great Oaks Charter School 19

Padua Academy 52, MOT Charter 25

St. Georges Tech 56, Mt. Pleasant 31

St. Mark's 57, Tower Hill 45