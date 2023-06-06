Smyrna alum Abby Mace hit a walk-off, two-run home run as Salisbury University defeated Trine (Indiana) 4-2 in the opening game of the Best-of-3 NCAA Division III College Softball World Series in Texas.
The Sea Gulls are the second college softball team with a strong Delaware influence to make it to a softball championship round this year, after Wilmington University appeared in the Division II College Softball World Series last week.
Mace's team-leading 10th home run of the year came at a clutch time, as the NFC First-Team All-American sent her 49-4 squad into a frenzy after rounding the bases.
Mace gave Salisbury a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a sacrifice fly, but the Sea Gulls found themselves down 2-1 going into the last half of the 6 of 7 scheduled innings.
After they were able to tie the game in the 6th, Caravel-alum Savannah Sheats entered with one out in the 7th, working out of a 2-on jam with a fly out and strikeout sandwiched around a walk.
Delmar's Madi Lemon hit a one-out triple in the 7th inning, setting up Mace's heroics, and giving Sheats her 15th victory of the year.
Game two of the series is set for 12 p.m. E.T. at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas, with the if-necessary game to follow.
Salisbury is looking for their first softball title in school history.
The other Delaware high school products on the Sea Gulls are Appoquinimink's Jillian Dawson, Caravel's Natalie Paoli, DMA's Lexie Delcollo, Dover's Alayna Gigliotti, and Woodbridge's Taylor Scott.