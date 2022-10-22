 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WDEL is Delaware's Phillies station - hear all the Phillies playoff games on 1150AM/101.7FM WDEL

Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss to open season, 114-105

  • Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Saturday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season.

Devin Vassell scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half, and Keldon Johnson had 21. Coming off a 134-137 victory at Indiana on Friday night, the Spurs were 16 for 38 from 3-point range and had a 40-10 advantage in bench points.

Joel Embiid had 40 points as Philadelphia fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2016-17. Tyrese Maxey added 25 points, Tobias Harris had 15 and James Harden 12.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 22

Archmere Academy 38, Caesar Rodney 0

Concord 51, Delcastle Tech 16

Conrad 46, John Dickinson 16

Middletown 48, St. Georges Tech 14

Salesianum 37, William Penn 0

Smyrna 46, Dover 21

Tower Hill 12, Mt. Pleasant 7

Friday, Oct. 21

Appoquinimink 13, Hodgson Vo-Tech 7, OT

Delmar 27, Indian River 25

Laurel 41, First State Military 6

Newark 36, Thomas McKean 26

Red Lion Christian Academy 42, Sussex Technical 27

Seaford 48, Early College 0

St. Mark's 14, Delaware Military Academy 7, OT

Sussex Central 42, Cape Henlopen 14

Wilmington Friends 34, Howard School of Technology 8

Woodbridge 14, Milford 0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Charter School of Wilmington 20, Tatnall 16