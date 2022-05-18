 Skip to main content
St. Georges' Hyland named to NBA's All-Rookie Second Team

Bones Hyland

Denver Nuggets' Bones Hyland, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Shake Milton.

 Matt Slocum/AP Photo

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland has been named to the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team.

The St. Georges and VCU alum averaged 10.1 points with 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game for the Nuggets, who lost in the opening round of the Western Conference Playoffs to Golden State.

Hyland saw his playing time steadily increase throughout the season, becoming an important player off the bench for a team that won 48 games.

One of his biggest performances of the season came on March 14, when he travelled close to home, hitting four 4th quarter three-pointers on his way to 21 points in a Nuggets comeback victory over the Sixers.

He hit six 3-pointers and scored a season high 27 points in a win over the Lakers on January 15.

His 131 three-pointers set the Nuggets franchise rookie record, and was second in the NBA among rookies, despite playing 828 less minutes than the winner.

Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland was taken with the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

