St. Louis dispatched - Phillies win NLWC over Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in St. Louis to win the best-of-three National League Wild Card Series two games to none.
The Phillies scored on a Bryce Harper solo home run in the 2nd inning and a Kyle Schwarber sacrifice fly in the 5th.
Phils pitcher Aaron Nola got the win, giving up only four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings of work in the first playoff appearance of his career. The Phillies bullpen of Jose Alvarado, Seranthony Dominguez and Zach Efflin kept the shutout intact. Efflin recorded his second career save.
The Cardinals made one finally charge off Eflin in the ninth, getting consecutive two-out singles from Corey Dickerson and Molina. But the starter-turned-closer responded by getting Tommy Edman to foul out to end the game, giving the Phillies their first postseason series win since topping Cincinnati in the 2010 divisional round.
The sellout crowd of 48,515, the third-largest in Busch Stadium history, was at its flag-waving throatiest trying to keep the dream season of Pujols, Molina and the rest of the Cardinals alive. Instead, their fans watched the NL Central champions go down with a whimper, losing in the first round of the playoffs for the third consecutive year.
Nola turned in the latest brilliant outing, giving up a single to Lars Nootbaar to lead off the game before blowing through the rest of the St. Louis lineup. The next blemish on the right-hander's line didn't come until Edman walked in the third, and Nola promptly struck out Nootbaar and got Pujols on a meekly hit grounder to end that inning.
Nola also got some spectacular defense behind him.
Third baseman Alec Bohm made a stellar snare of Molina's sharply hit ball down the line leading off the third, and then he made an even more impressive grab to rob Arenado of extra bases in the fourth.
The Phillies now move on to the National League Division Series against NL East rival Atlanta. Game one will be Tuesday in Atlanta. The game time has not yet been set. Unlike the wild card series, the Phillies are assured of at least one home game.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.