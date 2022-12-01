 Skip to main content
Stamkos has assist for 1,000th point, Lightning beat Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steven Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Ian Cole had a goal and an assist, Ross Colton also scored, Corey Perry added two assists and Andrei Valilevsky made 21 saves.

The Lightning have won seven of nine.

Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia.

The Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders.

Stamkos, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, assisted on Paul's second goal 7:55 into the second period that made it 2-0. Stamkos started the play with a pass behind the net to Cole, who sent the puck in front to Paul.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

DIAA Playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 26

Class 2A

Archmere Academy 13, Howard School of Technology 0

St. Mark's 45, Red Lion Christian Academy 18

Class 3A

Dover 42, St. Georges Tech 14

Friday, Nov. 25

Class 2A

Caravel Academy 42, Newark 0

Wilmington Friends 49, Lake Forest 12

Class 3A

Smyrna 48, Middletown 0

Class 1A

Laurel 49, Tatnall 14

St. Elizabeth 46, Seaford 35