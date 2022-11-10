 Skip to main content
Stone scores 25, Delaware State beats Immaculata 104-67

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Brandon Stone scored 25 points as Delaware State beat Immaculata 104-67 on Thursday night.

Stone added nine rebounds for the Hornets (1-1).

Khyrie Staten scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists and four steals. Jevin Muniz shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Flowers led the Mighty Macs in scoring, finishing with 12 points. John Proctor added 11 points for Immaculata. Tyler Tillery also had eight points and two blocks.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Delaware High School Football

 

Thursday, Nov. 10

Caravel Academy 35, St. Elizabeth 0

Howard School of Technology 52, Woodbridge 22

Lake Forest 48, Thomas McKean 14

Laurel 42, Delmar 13

Red Lion Christian Academy 50, Delcastle Tech 20

Sussex Technical 34, Odessa 12