Stroman, Gomes power Cubs past struggling Phillies 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Stroman (5-7) struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.50 over his last six starts and 2.74 over his last 15.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler limited the Cubs to five hits, but allowed a homer by rookie Christopher Morel in the third inning. Wheeler, in his second start since returning from right forearm tendonitis, needed only 62 pitches through six innings.

“I’m ecstatic,” Philadelphia interim manager Rob Thomson said. “I think that time off maybe did him some good.”

Ian Happ led off the seventh with a single through the middle of the infield off Connor Brogdon. With two out, Gomes poked a double into the right field corner, scoring Happ.

Meantime, Milwaukee lost to St. Louis, so the Phillies' magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth decreased to seven.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 24

Charter School of Wilmington 59, John Dickinson 9

Howard School of Technology 38, Archmere Academy 34

Lake Forest 39, Delcastle Tech 0

Salesianum 16, St. Georges Tech 14

St. Mark's 21, Newark 20, 2OT

William Penn 20, Hodgson Vo-Tech 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mt. Pleasant vs. Alexis I. duPont, ccd.

Friday, Sept. 23

Caravel Academy 35, Red Lion Christian Academy 7

Concord 28, Thomas McKean 24

Delmar 35, Milford 7

Dover 33, Cape Henlopen 12

Indian River 28, Brandywine 20

Middletown 14, Appoquinimink 0

Odessa 32, First State Military 0

Seaford 50, Polytech 13

Smyrna 44, Caesar Rodney 0

St. Andrew's 45, Christiana 0

St. Elizabeth 26, Tatnall 0

Wilmington Friends 43, Tower Hill 7

Woodbridge 34, Sussex Technical 7

Thursday, Sept. 22

Delaware Military Academy 41, Conrad 0

Glasgow 42, Early College 6