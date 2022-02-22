 Skip to main content
Tarasenko breaks tie in 3rd, Blues beat skidding Flyers

Blues Flyers Hockey

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

 Derik Hamilton

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A trip back to Philadelphia helped fix Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. Playing the skidding Flyers didn’t hurt, either.

Binnington rebounded from three awful starts, making 25 saves, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

In his last three starts, Binnington went 0-3 while allowing 18 goals. He looked more like the goalie who led the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

“He played amazing,” Tarasenko said. “I thought he was our best player.”

St. Louis, which was playing in Philadelphia for the first time since Jan. 7, 2019, has won two straight and four of five. Binnington got his first career start on the Blues’ last trip to Philly, a 3-0 shutout in which he made 25 saves. And he was sharp again in the City of Brotherly Love.

“It felt good,” Binnington said. “It (struggling) happens in life. Stuff’s not going to go your way. You have to keep fighting.”

Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Schenn and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who completed a 3-1 road trip. St. Louis avoided losing to two of the NHL’s worst teams in less than a week. The Blues lost 3-2 in overtime last Thursday at Montreal, which snapped the Canadiens’ 10-game losing streak.

“We played some real good hockey on this trip,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said.

Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers, who lost their sixth in a row and 19th in the last 21.

“We’ve played some good hockey,” Flyers captain Claude Giroux said. “Right now it feels like we need to play a perfect game to win. It’s not happening and it’s frustrating.”

Tarasenko notched his team-leading 19th goal to put the Blues up 2-1 with 11:09 remaining, finishing from the slot as he fell to the ice. It also was his 46th point, tops on the Blues.

“Important shift after we give up a goal,” Tarasenko said.

The goal came just 42 seconds after Philadelphia had tied it on Lindblom’s slap shot from the point through a screen.

That was all Binnington allowed. St. Louis’ goalie was solid, if not spectacular, and his best stop might have been a glove save of Max Willman’s chance with 12:03 left in the second period.

“He looked sharp all game,” Berube said.

Schenn opened the scoring 11:50 in when he finished a wild sequence in front of the net for his 15th goal. Jordan Kyrou’s initial shot caromed off the post and went to Barbashev, whose attempt from the middle of the ice was denied with a stellar stick save by Martin Jones. But then Schenn pounced on the rebound. Officials initially ruled the puck didn’t cross the goal line before the decision was reversed after video review.

The Blues outshot Philadelphia 11-7 while controlling the second period. They had several chances to go up more but couldn’t convert. St. Louis’ best opportunities came when Tarasenko’s try caromed off the post two minutes into the period and Ryan O’Reilly was denied from close range by a good save from Jones.

Giroux nearly tied it with 11:38 left in the second, but his slap shot on a 2-on-1 also went off the post.

Barbashev and Saad converted empty-netters in the final minute.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blues: Tarasenko returned after a one-game absence due to an undisclosed injury.

Flyers: G Carter Hart (eye infection) missed his second straight game. Hart skated on Tuesday, and is day-to-day.

GIVING BACK

The Flyers partnered with UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to give college scholarships to Philadelphia-area students involved in hockey. The club presented a $40,000 donation to UNCF to fund the scholarship over the next four years.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

2/22/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Caesar Rodney 54, Milford 50

Caravel Academy 81, St. Elizabeth 69

Delmar 45, Early College 42

Delmarva Christian 70, Lake Forest 53

MOT Charter 71, Odyssey Charter 35

Mt. Pleasant 55, Glasgow 41

Newark Charter 58, Wilmington Friends 57

Salesianum 60, Paulsboro, N.J. 51

St. Mark's 59, Hodgson Vo-Tech 39

Tower Hill 64, Delaware Military Academy 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 69, MOT Charter 26

Appoquinimink 55, William Penn 34

Charter School of Wilmington 59, Conrad 39

Hodgson Vo-Tech 52, Salem County Vo-Tech, N.J. 39

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 48

Red Lion Christian Academy 60, John Dickinson 26

Sanford 60, Tower Hill 25

St. Elizabeth 72, Howard School of Technology 27

St. Georges Tech 65, Middletown 48

St. Mark's 43, Polytech 21

Tatnall 47, Archmere Academy 27

Wilmington Christian 57, Odessa 31

2/21/22

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 44, Concord 32

Caesar Rodney 66, Newark Charter 46

Delaware Military Academy 61, MOT Charter 51

Laurel 78, Sussex Technical 67

Middletown 68, Cape Henlopen 40

Milford 60, Polytech 56

Smyrna 51, St. Georges Tech 43

Woodrow Wilson, N.J. 69, Dover 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Newark Charter 42, St. Andrew's 35

Polytech 34, Sussex Central 29

Sanford 73, Caravel Academy 50

Ursuline Academy 54, Cape Henlopen 50

Wilmington Friends 41, Mt. Pleasant 30

Woodbridge 55, Delmarva Christian 50

 