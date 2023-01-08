 Skip to main content
Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night.

Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers.

Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th goal. Matt Murray made 34 saves.

"We made good on a lot of our chances and obviously scored a bunch of goals and that put us in a good spot in the game," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I didn't think we had our best game by any means, relied on our goaltender probably too much, but he was terrific."

Nick Deslauriers and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who entered on a season-high four-game winning streak. Carter Hart had 29 saves.

"We self-destructed," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "We can't overcome some of the things we give them for free."

Tortorella benched defenseman Tony DeAngelo after just one shift in the second period. DeAngelo, who is third on the Flyers in points with 23, committed a turnover when he misplayed the puck deep in Philadelphia's zone on Aston-Reese's first-period tally that made it 2-0.

"I'm not going to discuss it here," Tortorella said tersely when asked why he sat DeAngelo.

"I'm not going to talk if it's justified or not," DeAngelo said. "I didn't have a good first period or start to the second period. It won't be the last time I have a bad game or get sat. I'm not going to go crazy into it. No player ever agrees with getting sat, but we aren't here to question the coach."

Toronto took control with three goals in a dominating second period.

Timmins opened the scoring 7:01 into the period with his first career goal on a wrist shot from above the right circle to make it 3-1. After Deslauriers beat Murray with a backhander from close range 1:49 later to pull Philadelphia to 3-2, Liljegren recorded a short-handed tally on a slap shot off a faceoff draw to make it 4-2.

Tavares then capitalized on a turnover by Morgan Frost and scored on a wrist shot over Hart's right shoulder that put the Maple Leafs up three goals with 7:38 left in the period.

The Leafs improved to 11-6-3 on the road while upping their scoring margin to plus-33, having scored 141 and allowed 108.

Konecny extended his goal streak to a career-best six consecutive contests when he tallied on a wrist shot that went between Murray's legs with two minutes left in the first, pulling the Flyers to 2-1. It also gave Konecny points in eight consecutive games. He has nine goals and six assists over that stretch.

NOTES: Philadelphia wore Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation jerseys during warmups in honor of their late founder and former owner, who would have turned 90 on Friday. Snider passed away in 2016. … Philadelphia fell to 8-10-1 at home. … Jarnkrok had two assists. … Marner has 34 assists on the season.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Buffalo on Monday night.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Jan. 7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 41, Tatnall 29

Howard School of Technology 74, Newark 57

Laurel 64, St. Mark's 49

Middletown 90, Seaford 75

Wilmington Friends 57, MOT Charter 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Howard School of Technology 45, Newark 32

Padua Academy 57, Wilmington Friends 50

Polytech 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 16

Red Lion Christian Academy 58, Milford 25

Friday, Jan. 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Christiana 32

Brandywine 46, Concord 41

Odyssey Charter 59, Great Oaks Charter School 53

Salisbury Christian School, Md. 47, Calvary Christian 46

St. Elizabeth 54, Salesianum 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 48, Great Oaks Charter School 19

Padua Academy 52, MOT Charter 25

St. Georges Tech 56, Mt. Pleasant 31

St. Mark's 57, Tower Hill 45

Thursday, Jan. 5

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 71, Delcastle Tech 57

Caesar Rodney 71, Smyrna 66

Cape Henlopen 67, Milford 49

Conrad 58, Delaware Military Academy 21

Dover 54, Sussex Technical 37

Hodgson Vo-Tech 56, Mt. Pleasant 43

Howard School of Technology 68, Odessa 50

Laurel 63, Indian River 55

MOT Charter 57, Charter School of Wilmington 51

Middletown 73, Newark 32

Newark Charter 69, First State Military 35

Polytech 77, Sussex Central 67

Seaford 76, Woodbridge 65

St. Georges Tech 55, William Penn 47

Wilmington Friends 56, Glasgow 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, Delcastle Tech 33

Cape Henlopen 75, Milford 20

Concord 61, Brandywine 22

Delaware Military Academy 43, Conrad 36

Delmar 47, Sussex Academy 23

Early College 39, Lake Forest 31

Laurel 42, Indian River 31

Middletown 56, Newark 46

Newark Charter 39, First State Military 18

Polytech 44, Sussex Central 36

Seaford 76, Woodbridge 65

Smyrna 53, Caesar Rodney 31

Sussex Technical 39, Dover 37

Ursuline Academy 57, St. Elizabeth 45

Wednesday, Jan. 4

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Odyssey Charter 55, Wilmington Christian 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Gunston Day, Md. 49, Aquinas 30

Tower Hill 65, Odyssey Charter 24

Tuesday, Jan. 3

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 57, Conrad 51

Archmere Academy 42, Brandywine 40

Caesar Rodney 56, Sussex Technical 41

Cape Henlopen 54, Smyrna 46

Dover 62, Sussex Central 42

Indian River 64, Woodbridge 56

Lake Forest 46, Delmar 38

Malvern Prep, Pa. 61, Tower Hill 55

Polytech 67, Milford 61

St. Elizabeth 59, Charter School of Wilmington 21

St. Georges Tech 58, Delaware Military Academy 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 65, Padua Academy 48

Cape Henlopen 54, Smyrna 46

Delmar 42, Lake Forest 40

Dover 40, Sussex Central 14

Middletown 53, Hodgson Vo-Tech 25

Seaford 55, Early College 52

St. Mark's 65, Delcastle Tech 40

Sussex Technical 41, Caesar Rodney 28

Tatnall 37, Caravel Academy 36

Woodbridge 84, Indian River 21