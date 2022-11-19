Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D'Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday.
Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their losses left Joel Embiid to carry the load among a lineup that in one stretch included him, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton, Shake Milton and Georges Niang.
Embiid had 32 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers. Milton had 27 points and Melton 19.