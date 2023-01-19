 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toews, Blackhawks end long losing drought in Philadelphia

  • Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, Petr Mrazek made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks won for the first time in the regular season in Philadelphia in more than 26 years with a 4-1 victory over the Flyers on Thursday night.

Before Thursday, Chicago hadn't won a regular-season game in Philadelphia since Nov. 9, 1996. The drought comes with a huge asterisk, though, as the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup championship in 2010 in Game 6 in Philadelphia.

Reese Johnson and Tyler Johnson also scored, and Philipp Kurashev had an empty-netter for Chicago.

"This was a good confidence builder," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said.

It was the fifth win in six games for the surging Blackhawks, who entered tied with Columbus for fewest points in the league.

"We're just connected right now, playing some pretty good hockey together," Chicago All-Star defenseman Seth Jones said. "I think we're all on the same page when it comes to how we have to play at the moment and everyone's buying in. So it's been good."

Philadelphia lost for just the third time in its last 11 contests.

"Across the board, we looked flat," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "I don't think we played with enough energy. You could tell from the start, it's one of those games. I didn't like much of it at all."

The Flyers had on their regular jerseys and all players skated during warmups for this one. The organization made headlines on Tuesday night when defenseman Ivan Provorov chose not to warm up in a Pride-themed jersey on a night in which the Flyers recognized the LGBTQ community.

Provorov, a Russian Orthodox, cited his religious beliefs for his stance and Tortorella defended him prior to Thursday's game.

"Provy did nothing wrong," Tortorella said. "Just because you don't agree with his decision doesn't mean he did anything wrong."

Morgan Frost scored for Philadelphia.

The Blackhawks went up with the only two goals of the second period.

Toews netted his 13th of the season on a skillful deflection from the slot of Jones' shot from long range with 10:09 left in the period. Six minutes later, Reese Johnson put Chicago in front 2-1 with a wrist shot from the middle of the ice that went under goalie Carter Hart's right arm. Colin Blackwell made an outstanding, second-effort play to set up the goal, feeding Johnson while falling to the ice.

"I don't think in the first or second period we did enough forechecking," Tortorella said. "We're a forechecking team. I think we forgot that a little tonight."

A game after scoring on a shot between his own legs on a highlight-reel goal, Frost notched another pretty tally to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead 8:52 into the contest. He turned around Jones with some nifty stickhandling while crossing the blue line before firing a wrist shot past Mrazek's glove side.

The Flyers nearly tied it late in the period, but defenseman Caleb Jones blocked Cam York's try at an empty net after Mrazek had been pulled away after a save.

Tyler Johnson padded the Blackhawks' lead just 35 seconds into the third when he converted from a sharp angle after Hart stopped Patrick Kane's initial shot. Hart made 25 saves.

NOTES: The teams will meet for the second and final time in the last game of the regular season on April 13 in Chicago. … The Flyers were playing their third game in four nights as part of a busy January that will see them play 14 contests in 27 days.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Detroit on Saturday night.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Thursday, Jan. 19

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Calvary Christian 34, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Cape Henlopen 62, Dover 60

Conrad 61, MOT Charter 58

Delaware Military Academy 60, First State Military 15

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 27

Indian River 53, Lake Forest 48

Newark 41, Mt. Pleasant 35

Newark Charter 69, Charter School of Wilmington 45

Polytech 67, Sussex Technical 50

Seaford 68, Laurel 63

Sussex Central 44, Smyrna 39

Woodbridge 71, Delmar 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 75, John Dickinson 30

Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58

Cape Henlopen 51, Dover 44

Charter School of Wilmington 63, Newark Charter 15

Conrad 72, MOT Charter 54

Delaware Military Academy 59, First State Military 12

Delmarva Christian 56, St. Peter and Paul, Md. 36

Early College 42, Sussex Academy 38

Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, William Penn 21

Holly Grove, Md. 23, Calvary Christian 16

Howard School of Technology 64, Christiana 33

Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19

Middletown 51, Delcastle Tech 42

Polytech 48, Sussex Technical 30

Red Lion Christian Academy 54, Thomas McKean 26

Sanford 88, St. Andrew's 15

Seaford 48, Laurel 29

Ursuline Academy 52, St. Mark's 21

Woodbridge 63, Delmar 21

Tuesday, Jan. 17

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandywine 57, Hodgson Vo-Tech 51

Caesar Rodney 69, Cape Henlopen 61

Conrad 59, William Penn 28

Delmar 43, Early College 42

Delmarva Christian 79, Salisbury, Md. 70

Glasgow 56, Delcastle Tech 43

Howard School of Technology 62, Sanford 41

John Dickinson 59, Mt. Pleasant 52

Lake Forest 65, Sussex Academy 15

MOT Charter 58, Wilmington Christian 56

Middletown 61, Appoquinimink 45

Milford 65, Smyrna 59

Newark 68, Thomas McKean 34

Newark Charter 53, Alexis I. duPont 47

Odessa 43, Charter School of Wilmington 29

Odyssey Charter 72, Freire Charter School Wilmington 40

Polytech 55, Dover 52

Seaford 85, Indian River 40

St. Elizabeth 67, St. Mark's 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 46, St. Georges Tech 28

Charter School of Wilmington 55, Odessa 13

Conrad 59, William Penn 28

Delcastle Tech 50, Glasgow 15

Delmarva Christian 47, Salisbury, Md. 19

Early College 41, Delmar 39

Lake Forest 49, Sussex Academy 8

Middletown 74, MOT Charter 39

Newark Charter 43, John Dickinson 32

Padua Academy 54, Hodgson Vo-Tech 41

Polytech 50, Dover 43

Smyrna 56, Milford 14

Wilmington Friends 47, St. Andrew's 26

Monday, Jan. 16

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Lake Forest 57, North Caroline, Md. 54

St. Georges Tech 71, Burlington City, N.J. 67

Saturday, Jan. 14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Chichester, Pa. 80, Brandywine 62

Conrad 59, St. Elizabeth 53

Dover 71, Delaware Military Academy 48

First State Military 44, Sussex Academy 15

Indian River 43, Archmere Academy 42

Sussex Central 57, St. Mark's 48

Wilmington Christian 56, Red Lion Christian Academy 52

Delmarva Christian vs. Newark Charter, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Caravel Academy 48, Archmere Academy 33

Seaford 51, Smyrna 48

Tatnall 57, Wilmington Friends 24

Ursuline Academy 64, Woodbridge 48

 