(Guernsey County, PA) -- The trial date for the Philadelphia Eagles' Joshua Sills has been set for July 31st in Guernsey County, Ohio.
The offensive guard has been free on bail after his initial indictment February 1st on rape and kidnapping charges.
A special prosecutor for the Ohio Attorney General's office says Sills, who is 25, allegedly forced a woman into non-consensual sexual activity and held her against her will in December 2019.
The trial date comes six days after the Eagles report to training camp. Sills is still on the NFL commissioner's exempt list, which bans him from participating in any team activities.
Sills' attorney has said the allegations against his client are false.