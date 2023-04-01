 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Union, Sporting KC play to scoreless draw

  • Comments

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake and Sporting Kansas City's Tim Melia both finished four saves in a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Melia held Philadelphia's Dániel Gazdag in check. Gazdag entered play with a league-best 28 goal contributions since the beginning of July with 13 of his 17 goals coming at home.

Sporting KC (0-3-3) hasn't beaten the Union (2-3-1) on the road since 2013.

The Union had a 17-13 advantage in shots with both teams taking four shots on goal.

Philadelphia hits the road to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Sporting KC returns home to host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA Playoffs

Sat. March 11 - State Championship

Salesianum 48, William Penn 44

Thurs. March 9 - Semifinal

Salesianum 51, Middletown 49

William Penn 55, Howard School of Technology 39

Sat. March 4 - Quarterfinal

Howard T. Ennis 55, Appoquinimink 48

Middletown 57, Sanford 42

Salesianum 45, Tower Hill 43

William Penn 71, Seaford 61

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL - DIAA playoffs

Fri. March 10- Championship

Ursuline Academy 58, Sanford 46

Wed. March 8- Semifinals

Sanford 63, Caravel Academy 20

Ursuline Academy 62, Woodbridge 47

Mon. March 6- Quarterfinal

Delaware Military Academy 65, Ursuline Academy 11

Sanford 75, Alexis I. duPont 36

Tatnall 57, Caravel Academy 54

Woodbridge 48, Cape Henlopen 34

 

 