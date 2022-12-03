 Skip to main content
US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1

Daley Blind of the Netherlands scores his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.

Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic's cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net.

Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st.

The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

Saturday, Dec. 3

 

Delaware High School Football

DIAA Playoffs - Class 2A - Semifinal

Wilmington Friends 14, St. Mark's 0

Delaware High School Boys Basketball

Milford 65, St. Mark's 55

 

Delaware High School Girls Basketball

Odyssey Charter 68, Brandywine 24

Friday, Dec. 2

 

Delaware High School Football

DIAA Playoffs - Class 2A - Semifinal

Caravel Academy 30, Archmere Academy 6

Delaware High School Boys Basketball

Appoquinimink 75, Delmarva Christian 37

Concord 48, John Dickinson 39

Indian River 64, Worcester Prep School, Md. 47

MOT Charter 50, Red Lion Christian Academy 30

Newark 68, Great Oaks Charter School 40

Tower Hill 65, Newark Charter 28

 

Delaware High School Girls Basketball

Caesar Rodney 46, Delcastle Tech 27

Charter School of Wilmington 31, St. Andrew's 23

Delaware Military Academy 41, Tri-State Christian, Md. 26

MOT Charter 58, First State Military 17

Sussex Central 59, Odessa 47

 