 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Van Riemsdyk, Hart lead Flyers to shootout win over Oilers

  • Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Frost scored in the shootout, Carter Hart made 34 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Thursday night.

Kevin Hayes scored in regulation for Philadelphia. It was the Flyers' second win in 11 tries in games past regulation.

"We haven't won many of them, but tonight was a big one for us," coach John Tortorella said.

Evander Kane scored and Connor McDavid had an assist for the Oilers, who lost for just the second time in 10 games. Edmonton has earned points in both of those defeats during the stretch, as they have come past regulation. Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots for Edmonton.

After Philadelphia's Travis Konecny and McDavid failed to score, Frost and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins converted in the shootout. Van Riemsdyk then gave Philadelphia a 2-1 advantage by shooting past Skinner's right pad before Hart clinched the victory with a pad save of Leon Draisaitl's attempt.

"He shot five-hole, and I made the save," Hart said. "Big two points for us."

Hart made a fantastic glove save on McDavid's wrister 3:30 into the extra session, after McDavid, who leads the NHL in goals and points, came flying into the zone.

"I thought we played really well in front of him, but he made some key saves at key times," Tortorella said of Hart.

The Oilers appeared to go in front 2-1 with 12:36 left in regulation when Zach Hyman shot the puck into an empty net. But the goal was overturned after Tortorella challenged the play. Hart made the initial save on Warren Foegele's close-range attempt. Foegele then crashed into Hart, and the puck sat in the crease for an easy tap-in by Hyman. Officials initially called it a good goal, but overturned the call on the ice after video review because Hyman interfered with Hart.

Hart was convinced the goal would be overturned.

Said Hart, "His momentum runs into me and he takes me out of the crease. It was pretty obvious and the right call."

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft disagreed.

"I thought it was a goal, but I'm not the guy who makes the decision," he said.

Edmonton nearly went ahead with two minutes to play in the third period on Kane's wraparound try that hit off the skate of defenseman Ivan Provorov. But Provorov recovered to clear the puck just before it crossed the goal line. Philadelphia had its best scoring chance of the period just over a minute later when Noah Cates got open in the slot, but his wrister was stopped by Skinner's blocker.

McDavid recorded his NHL-leading 94th point by passing to Kane for the tying goal 1:56 into the second. The six-time All-Star created space in the offensive zone and then dropped the puck to Kane, who shot past Hart's right pad from the left circle for his eighth of the season. McDavid's 53rd assist of the season extended his point streak to 14 contests, with nine goals and 13 assists during that span.

Hayes, Philadelphia's All-Star representative last weekend in Florida, netted his 16th of the season 7:50 into the contest to put the Flyers up 1-0. Travis Sanheim set up the goal with a drop pass, and Hayes fired a wrist shot from the right circle past Skinner's glove side.

Tortorella liked the way his team came out to start – and throughout.

"If you don't have a readiness against that team, you'll get spanked," he said. "I'm very happy we played the full 65 (minutes)."

NOTES: The teams meet for the second and final time on Feb. 21 in Edmonton. … Several "E-A-G-L-E-S!" chants for the Philadelphia Eagles broke out throughout the game as the city is abuzz in anticipation of Sunday's Super Bowl. … The Flyers extended their scoreless streak on the power play to 0 for 13 after failing to convert on their three man-advantage chances.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Flyers: Host Nashville on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Thursday, Feb. 9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 78, Brandywine 45

Appoquinimink 68, Mt. Pleasant 48

Caravel Academy 68, Delaware Military Academy 46

Dover 91, Milford 68

Glasgow 50, Odessa 43

Holy Cross Prep , N.J. 86, Great Oaks Charter School 52

Indian River 82, Sussex Academy 24

Laurel 66, Lake Forest 52

MOT Charter 70, Freire Charter School Wilmington 40

Newark Charter 73, Delmarva Christian 48

Odyssey Charter 64, Charter School of Wilmington 54

Polytech 77, Cape Henlopen 72

Seaford 112, Delmar 60

St. Andrew's 74, Wilmington Christian 35

Tower Hill 49, Tatnall 37

Woodbridge 58, Early College 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 62, Polytech 43

Delmar 41, Seaford 9

Dover 58, Milford 30

Hodgson Vo-Tech 56, Glasgow 22

Howard School of Technology 59, Concord 47

Red Lion Christian Academy 68, Newark Charter 24

Smyrna 50, Sussex Technical 44

Thomas McKean 29, Christiana 26

Woodbridge 59, Early College 21

Wednesday, Feb. 8

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Glasgow 84, Freire Charter School Wilmington 31

West Nottingham, Md. 76, Cross Christian 47

William Penn 69, Newark 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 59, Mt. Pleasant 41

Delaware Military Academy 48, Archmere Academy 40

Newark 45, William Penn 40

St. Elizabeth 43, Padua Academy 38

St. Georges Tech 57, Delcastle Tech 35

Thomas McKean 37, Odyssey Charter 32

Tuesday, Feb. 7

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexis I. duPont 48, Glasgow 46

Brandywine 66, Christiana 63

Cape Henlopen 53, Sussex Central 45

Conrad 69, Newark Charter 49

Delmarva Christian 68, Holly Grove, Md. 19

Hodgson Vo-Tech 55, Delaware Military Academy 49

Indian River 65, Early College 45

John Dickinson 54, Concord 47

Mt. Pleasant 63, Odessa 48

Polytech 68, Smyrna 51

Salesianum 77, Caravel Academy 63

Sanford 41, Wilmington Friends 40

Seaford 109, Sussex Academy 29

Tower Hill 52, Caesar Rodney 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 67, Sussex Central 20

Charter School of Wilmington 69, First State Military 29

Concord 54, John Dickinson 37

Howard School of Technology 56, Thomas McKean 14

Laurel 57, Delmar 56

Polytech 53, Smyrna 48

Red Lion Christian Academy 53, Odessa 20

St. Peter and Paul, Md. 33, Delmarva Christian 32

Tatnall 64, Tower Hill 46

Ursuline Academy 66, Caravel Academy 42

Woodbridge 74, Lake Forest 26

Monday, Feb. 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Archmere Academy 64, Odyssey Charter 40

Hodgson Vo-Tech 50, Newark 41

Middletown 64, St. Georges Tech 28

St. Elizabeth 62, MOT Charter 53

William Penn 71, Polytech 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appoquinimink vs. Tri-State Christian, Md., ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Sanford 59, Wilmington Friends 24

Tatnall 45, St. Andrew's 16

William Penn 71, Polytech 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Newark vs. Christiana, ccd.