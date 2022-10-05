 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WDEL is Delaware's Phillies station - hear all the Phillies playoff games on 1150AM/101.7FM WDEL

Verlander, bullpen keep Phils hitless until 9th in 10-0 win

  • Comments

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander capped his magnificent comeback season by striking out 10 without allowing a hit in five innings, and Houston's bullpen kept the Phillies hitless until the ninth inning in a 10-0 win Tuesday night.

Verlander walked one before being pulled after 77 pitches.  The AL West champion Astros led the NL wild-card Phillies 8-0 at the point.

Rookie Hunter Brown pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings and Hector Neris got the last two outs of the eighth inning.

Will Smith came on for the ninth Garrett Stubbs singled to center field to break up the no-hitter, causing a smattering of boos from the sparse crowd.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 1

Appoquinimink 21, St. Georges Tech 7

Charter School of Wilmington 28, St. Andrew's 7

Dover 34, Caesar Rodney 0

Howard School of Technology 20, Mt. Pleasant 7

Newark 26, Delcastle Tech 22

St. Elizabeth 50, Glasgow 12

St. Mark's 54, Conrad 14

Tower Hill 35, Brandywine 0

Wilmington Friends 34, Archmere Academy 9

 

Friday, Sept. 30

Caravel Academy 44, Concord 6

Delaware Military Academy 27, Thomas McKean 14

Delmar 41, Woodbridge 14

First State Military 25, Christiana 6

Indian River 21, Seaford 20

Laurel 50, Polytech 6

Massillon, Ohio 42, Middletown 24

Red Lion Christian Academy 39, Milford 0

Salesianum 21, Hodgson Vo-Tech 0

Smyrna 22, Sussex Central 0

Sussex Technical 33, Lake Forest 30