VIDEO | Friends rides quick start to DIAA Tournament victory

Home teams go 7-1 in opening round

Wilmington Friends' Robby Tattersall wins the opening tip against Delcastle

 Sean Greene

It took less than four seconds for Wilmington Friends to take the lead in their DIAA Boys Basketball Tournament opener, and they weren't going to let it slip away in a 51-41 victory over Delcastle.

Robby Tattersall sent the opening tip straight to Finn Butler for a layup before Delcastle could even blink, in what turned into a game-opening 14-0 run.

Tattersall had a dunk in that initial outburst, with Colin Harron executing a spin move into a fadeaway in the lane.

Delcastle would eventually get on the board, but the lead continued to extend in the second quarter, thanks to a Steven Morris three-pointer, and then a Hudson Zawadzkas dunk. Friends would lead 30-15 at halftime.

The lead eventually got to 37-15 on a three-pointer from Ryan Tattersall, before an extended 10-0 run for Delcastle, finished with a driving layup by James Gordy, got the lead down to 37-25 with 1:07 to go in the 3rd quarter.

Dobson ended that run with a dunk, and while Delcastle was able to get the game down to 10 in the final minutes twice, they could never fully threaten the Quakers.

Robby Tattersall had 14 points, Ryan Tattersall contributed 12, while Harron had 10 for Friends, who advanced to face No. 4 Tower Hill Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Hillers won the regular season meetings 70-49 and 62-53.

Gordy led Delcastle with 11 points, while Rashid Ushery added 10.

2023 DIAA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT 1ST ROUND SCORES

No. 17 Mount Pleasant 69, Conrad 58 (vs. No. 1 Middletown Thursday)

No. 9 Caravel 82, No. 24 Cape Henlopen 48 (vs. No. 8 Sanford)

No. 13 Wilmington Friends 51, No. 20 Delcastle 41 (vs. No. 4 Tower Hill)

No. 12 Polytech 47, No. 21 Tatnall 40 (vs. No. 5 Salesianum)

No. 15 Dover 45, No. 18 Archmere 33 (vs. No. 2 Seaford)

No. 10 St. Georges 56, No. 23 Hodgson 47 (vs. No. 7 William Penn)

No. 14 Indian River 46, No. 19 Lake Forest 42 (vs. No. 3 Howard)

No. 11 Laurel 71, No. 22 Woodbridge 48 (vs. No. 6 Appoquinimink)

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports Scoreboard

DIAA Playoffs

 

Wednesday, March 1

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL - First Round

Delaware Military Academy 43, Charter School of Wilmington 27

Delmarva Christian 58, Middletown 37

Polytech 46, Howard School of Technology 42

Smyrna 45, Tower Hill 40

St. Elizabeth 45, Early College 21

St. Georges Tech 58, Red Lion Christian Academy 53

St. Mark's 37, Dover 13

Woodbridge 68, Seaford 36

Tuesday,  Feb. 28

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL - First Round

Caravel Academy 82, Cape Henlopen 48

Dover 45, Archmere Academy 33

Indian River 46, Lake Forest 42

Laurel 71, Woodbridge 48

Mt. Pleasant 69, Conrad 58

Polytech 47, Tatnall 40

St. Georges Tech 56, Hodgson Vo-Tech 47

Wilmington Friends 51, Delcastle Tech 41