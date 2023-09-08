Laurel's Patrick Belle rushed for two third quarter touchdowns as the 2022 1A champions defeated Brandywine 44-19 in the "Battle for the Bone".
Two of Delaware's three teams nicknamed the Bulldogs (First State Military being the other) started a upstate-downstate rivalry years ago, and in the 5th installment of the trophy game, it would be Brandywine that set the tone early.
Laurel fumbled the opening kickoff, with Brandywine crashing in soon after for a 7-0 lead.
The teams would swap touchdowns to make it 13-7 Brandywine at the end of the opening quarter, but Royce Scotton's spinning one-yard plunge put the Sussex County version of the Bulldogs ahead for good.
Brandywine would have some chances to respond, but after scoring on the first play of the second quarter, Laurel also scored on the final play, with junior Koby Shockley finding Royce Scotton on a 22-yard touchdown pass, stretching Laurel's lead to 21-13 at intermission.
After a defensive stop, Laurel scored on all three of their third quarter possessions.
Belle scored on a 2-yard run, before cracking off a 45-yard sprint to get the lead to 34-13.
Shockley then connected with Niblett agai
n after Blake Hudson recovered his second fumble of the evening, making it a 41-13 advantage going into the 4th.
Joe Baynard recovered another Brandywine fumble, and this time Bradley Lopez Vasquez knocked through a 30-yard field goal to finish the scoring for Laurel.
Brandywine's Crisdon Wright found Anthony Drummond for a 2-yard touchdown to finish the scoring.
Laurel improved to 1-1 on the year, as they'll face their second 3A opponent of the season when they have their home-opener with Caesar Rodney next Friday night.
Brandywine dropped to 0-1, and they'll host Brandywine School District foe Concord next Thursday under the lights at 6 pm.
FRIDAY 9/8/23 SCOREBOARD
Salesianum 36, Bonner and Prendergast (Pa.) 0
Laurel 44, Brandywine 19
Dover 42, Curtis (N.Y.) 19
Conrad 40, McKean 6
DMA 28, Delmar 14
Middletown 41, Sussex Central 7
William Penn 21, Penn Wood (Pa.) 7 (F/3rd Quarter - Lightning)
Perkiomen Valley (Pa.) 46, Smyrna 38
Red Lion 44, Glasgow 0
St. Georges 20, Saint Mark's 9
Sussex Tech 36, Delcastle 25
Friends 22, Tatnall 8
Tower Hill 42, St. Andrew's 12
Appoquinimink 33, Odessa 7