St. Georges' Gi'Vonni Sanchez scored three touchdowns as the Hawks pulled away from host Appoquinimink in the second half for a 35-13 victory in their intra-district clash.
Sanchez score the games first points on a 2-yard run in the opening quarter, but the lead lased just 24 seconds when Naseam Griffin returned the ensuing kickoff back to the end zone for the Jaguars.
Tight end Elijah Alexander countered, as he took a shuffle pass from DOnovan Brooks and finished off a 4-yard touchdown.
Dillon Griffith and William Hackett traded interceptions in the final two minutes of the half, as the regional rivals went to the break with St. Georges up 14-7.
Two touchdowns in 23 seconds proved to be Appo's undoing, as Brooks connected with Brandon Montgomery on a 39-yard throw-and-catch to get the lead to 21-7.
After the kickoff went out of bounds, Appo fumbled the ball on their first play, only to have Sanchez pick it up and run 44 yards the other way to make it a three score game.
Sanchez would pick up his third touchdown of the day from 6 yards away with 8:50 left to go.
Appoquinimink would get the last points when Ryan vonBrandt found Naseam Griffin for a 6-yard touchdown connection, but it wasn't enough.
St. Georges (3-1, 2-0 3A District 1) returns home to face Smyrna next Saturday.
Appoquinimink (1-3, 0-2) battles Dover next Friday in a game you can hear on WDEL.