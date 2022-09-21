 Skip to main content
Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who lead the AL wild-card standings.

Bryson Stott led off the 10th with a sacrifice bunt to move pinch-runner Yairo Muñoz to third.

Adam Cimber (10-6) then hit Jean Segura before walking Dalton Guthrie on four pitches to load the bases.

Vierling hit a 1-1 chopper up the middle past the five Blue Jays on the infield.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Sept. 17

Archmere Academy 31, Mt. Pleasant 7

Cape Henlopen 42, William Penn 6

Charter School of Wilmington 27, Glasgow 12

Delaware Military Academy 29, Delcastle Tech 20

Newark 31, Concord 7

St. Elizabeth 49, Christiana 6

Thomas McKean 48, Conrad 28

Friday Sept. 16 

Middletown 21  Smyrna 14

Appoquinimink 34  Caesar Rodney 7

Odessa 19  Indian River 0

Red Lion 20  Delmar 19

St. Mark’s 49  Woodbridge 0

Laurel 61  Early College 0

Lake Forest 52  Milford 26

Polytech 30  First State Military 26

Dover 31  St. Georges Tech 6

Caravel 54  Sussex Tech 0

Howard 56  Brandywine 16

Seaford 41  Southern (MD) 10

St. Andrew’s 32  Dickinson 8