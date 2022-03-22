 Skip to main content
Vrana scores twice, leads Red Wings to 6-3 win over Flyers

Flyers Red Wings Hockey

Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) celebrates his goal against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored twice and the Detroit Red Wings won for the second time in nine games, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, and Oskar Sundqvist, acquired from St. Louis on Monday, contributed an empty-netter and an assist in his Detroit debut. Rookie Lucas Raymond supplied his 20th goal and Joe Veleno also scored. Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter and Filip Hronek each had two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves for Detroit, which was 1-6-1 in its previous eight games.

The Red Wings were coming off a four-game trip in which they went 1-3.

“It’s huge for our confidence to get the lead and then get the win,” Vrana said. “We have had to be honest with ourselves and know we weren’t playing well enough on the road trip, but tonight we really came to play.”

Coach Jeff Blashill said the expiration of the trade deadline on Monday relaxed the players who weren’t dealt.

“I think we had a tough road trip, plus there is always going to be angst at the deadline, I don’t care who you are,′ he said. ”Yesterday was a tough practice to get through, because everyone is wondering what’s going to happen in a few hours, but we worked hard and we came out with a lot of energy tonight.”

Sundqvist made a good first impression on his new teammates and coaches.

“I think he’s really going to help us with his veteran presence,′ Blashill said. ”I could tell as soon as he stepped into my office that this is a guy who is comfortable with being a part of this league and understands how to make himself valuable on both ends of the ice.”

Joel Farabee, Oskar Lindblom and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart stopped 25 shots.

Detroit led 2-0 after the first period.

Veleno scored his seventh goal when he circled the Flyers’ net and fired the puck inside Hart’s left shoulder.

Vrana’s ripped a shot through traffic from the left circle for his first goal of the game.

Raymond made it 3-0 at 1:07 of the second period with a blast from the left side. The Flyers got on the board 25 seconds later when Farabee scored in front off a feed from Kevin Hayes.

Lindblom beat Nedeljkovic on the glove side for his 11th goal to cut the Red Wings’ advantage to 3-2.

Vrana’s second goal, and fifth of the season, was a one-timer off a pass from Larkin with 1:07 left in the period.

“Any time you give up a goal in the last minute of a period, that’s tough. But I thought we regrouped and came out hard in the third period,” Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo said. “Obviously, there’s some things we can be better at execution-wise. We had some turnovers tonight and we’ve got to be a little bit sharper there. I did like the way the guys kept battling back for each other here tonight, just didn’t find a way to tie it up.”

Van Riemsdyk’s 15th goal at 11:23 of the third cut Detroit’s lead to 4-3.

Empty-netters by Sundqvist and Bertuzzi sealed the victory.

“Overall, I thought we played a pretty solid game, minus a few turnovers that ended up in the back of our net,” Farabee said. “If we just clean that up, we can play more of a complete game and give ourselves a better chance.”

NOTES: D Jake Walman made his Red Wings debut. Walman and F Oskar Sundqvist were acquired in a trade with St. Louis on Monday. … Due to trades and injuries, the Flyers used 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the first time this season. … Detroit C Dylan Larkin recorded his 350th career assist in the second period. He has seven points in three games against Philadelphia this season. … The Flyers failed to collect a point against Detroit in a season series for just the second time in which they’ve played more than one game. They were 0-2 against the Red Wings in 1993-94. … Philadelphia was playing the opener of a five-game trip.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

DIAA State Championship

Boys State Championship game - 3/12/22

Tower Hill 79, Salesianum 43

Girls State Championship game - 3/11/22

Caravel Academy 53, Sanford 47, OT

BOYS BASKETBALL - Semifinal - 3/10/22

Salesianum 58, Howard School of Technology 50

Tower Hill 58, Seaford 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Semifinal - 3/9/22

Caravel Academy 54, Tatnall 36

Sanford 43, Ursuline Academy 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Quarterfinal - 3/7/22

Caravel Academy 50, Woodbridge 40

Sanford 53, Cape Henlopen 27

Tatnall 48, St. Elizabeth 28

Ursuline Academy 57, Charter School of Wilmington 42

BOYS BASKETBALL - Quarterfinal - 3/5/22

Howard School of Technology 46, Sanford 41

Salesianum 57, Dover 51, OT

Seaford 70, St. Andrew's 46

Tower Hill 43, St. Mark's 41, 4OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Second Round - 3/4/22

Cape Henlopen 58, Delmarva Christian 45

Caravel Academy 63, Caesar Rodney 44

Charter School of Wilmington 41, St. Mark's 39

Sanford 58, Archmere Academy 25

St. Elizabeth 53, Dover 41

Tatnall 57, Alexis I. duPont 21

Ursuline Academy 56, Wilmington Friends 22

Woodbridge 47, Lake Forest 43

BOYS BASKETBALL - Second Round - 3/3/22

Howard School of Technology 83, Smyrna 54

Dover 70, Middletown 45

Salesianum 66, Laurel 55

Sanford 55, Caesar Rodney 48

Seaford 76, Appoquinimink 57

St. Andrew's 61, Caravel Academy 51

St. Mark's 51, William Penn 43

Tower Hill 60, Delmar 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL - First Round - 3/2/22

Alexis I. duPont 87, Laurel 61

Archmere Academy 52, Seaford 26

Caesar Rodney 44, Appoquinimink 31

Cape Henlopen 66, Red Lion Christian Academy 43

Dover 58, Padua Academy 40

St. Mark's 39, Delaware Military Academy 26

Wilmington Friends 39, St. Georges Tech 30

Woodbridge 63, Conrad 38

BOYS BASKETBALL - First Round - 3/1/22

Caesar Rodney 57, Archmere Academy 33

Delmar 59, Woodbridge 54

Dover 83, Polytech 46

Laurel 68, Alexis I. duPont 63

Seaford 76, Tatnall 62

Smyrna 67, St. Georges Tech 46

 