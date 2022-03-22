Vrana scores twice, leads Red Wings to 6-3 win over Flyers

Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain late. High 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.