 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What does a sculptor and the Philadelphia 76ers have in common? | Dolph Schayes honored

  • Comments

Dolph Schayes is being honored in a big way on Saturday for his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Schayes, a 12-time All-Star, and 12-time All-NBA selection led the Nationals to the 1955 NBA Championship and finished his career as a 76er in 1964, the 76ers’ inaugural season. He is noted as one of the top 50 most beloved athletes to have ever played for the organization. 

“It’s a privilege to continually contribute to 76ers Legends Walk while doing what I love,” sculptor Chad Fisher said. “Dolph Schayes was an original 76er and I’m excited to help immortalize him with the sculpture he deserves." 

The Philadelphia 76ers will host a sculpture unveiling ceremony honoring Dolph Schayes on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

Fisher has created numerous sculptures for Philadelphia and other cities where major sports are popular like Chicago and New York. 

Schayes is being recognized for his stats as a player and coach; one year overlapped, as he was both a player and the first ever head coach of the 76ers. 

Schayes’ No. 4 was retired by the team in 2016 and his sculpture will now join fellow 76ers legends Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones and Moses Malone along 76ers Legends Walk at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.

Schayes' sculpture is the ninth addition to the outside of the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey. 

Tags

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

  • Comments

Sponsored by

 

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 29

Christiana 24, John Dickinson 12

Concord 35, Conrad 32

Delaware Military Academy 35, Newark 6

Dover 40, William Penn 0

Mt. Pleasant 35, Thomas McKean 7

Sussex Central 33, St. Georges Tech 28

Friday, Oct. 28

Appoquinimink 21, Cape Henlopen 14

Caravel Academy 24, Delmar 14

Howard School of Technology 40, Tower Hill 6

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Middletown 0

Lake Forest 58, Woodbridge 14

Laurel 40, Seaford 12

Milford 46, Sussex Technical 35

Red Lion Christian Academy 56, Odessa 14

Smyrna 42, Salesianum 21

St. Elizabeth 48, Charter School of Wilmington 10

St. Mark's 42, Delcastle Tech 6

Wilmington Friends 42, Brandywine 9