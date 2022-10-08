 Skip to main content
William & Mary holds off Delaware to hand Hens first loss

Delaware W&M

Delaware's Johnny Buchanan tallied 19 total tackles in Delaware's loss at William & Mary.

 Instagram/Delaware_FB

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bronson Yoder rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown, Darius Wilson added what proved to be the winning points and William & Mary upset FCS sixth-ranked Delaware 27-21 on Saturday.

The 17th-ranked Tribe (5-1, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association), built a 24-7 lead after Wilson’s 1-yard touchdown early in the third quarter following a muffed punt that gave William & Mary possession at the Delaware 23-yard line.

Nolan Henderson threw a pair of touchdown passes to get the Blue Hens (5-1, 3-1) back within three going into the fourth quarter.

But Ethan Chang kicked his second field goal with 1:45 left and the Tribe held on.

The Tribe outgained the Blue Hens 423-331 and held Delaware to 1 of 11 on third-down conversion tries.

Wilson passed for 144 yards with an interception and ran for 57.

Henderson passed for 203 yards, well below his 291 average, which had him in the top 10 nationally. Jourdan Townsend had 91 yards receiving with a score.

Justis Henley blocked two field-goal attempts.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 8

Charter School of Wilmington 18, Polytech 7

Conrad 48, Christiana 28

Lake Forest 53, Newark 24

Mt. Pleasant 7, Concord 0

Tatnall 44, Delcastle Tech 33

Friday, Oct. 7

Archmere Academy 28, St. Mark's 14

Cape Henlopen 42, Delmar 14

Caravel Academy 42, Odessa 6

Dover 27, Appoquinimink 14

First State Military 31, John Dickinson 6

Malvern Prep, Pa. 31, Delaware Military Academy 0

Red Lion Christian Academy 67, Early College 0

Salesianum 46, Caesar Rodney 8

Smyrna 42, St. Georges Tech 6

St. Elizabeth 39, Indian River 14

Sussex Technical 35, Brandywine 6

Tower Hill 47, St. Andrew's 7

Thursday, Oct. 6

Howard School of Technology 44, Hodgson Vo-Tech 18

Laurel 42, Woodbridge 0

Middletown 33, William Penn 7

Sussex Central 49, Milford 6