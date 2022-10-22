 Skip to main content
Williams' 3 TDs spark Howard in 35-17 rout of Delaware St.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Quinton Williams threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, Kasey Hawthorne ran 75 yards and Jarrett Hunter 74 for touchdowns as Howard routed Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference co-leader Delaware State, 35-17, to snap a two-game losing streak and earn just its second win of the season.

Delaware State came into the game with a 4-2 record, its best mark through the first six games since 2007, and having won its MEAC opener for the first time since 2014 and its first official conference road win over that same span.

Sports Scoreboard

High School Sports

Delaware High School Football

 

Saturday, Oct. 22

Archmere Academy 38, Caesar Rodney 0

Concord 51, Delcastle Tech 16

Conrad 46, John Dickinson 16

Middletown 48, St. Georges Tech 14

Salesianum 37, William Penn 0

Smyrna 46, Dover 21

Tower Hill 12, Mt. Pleasant 7

Friday, Oct. 21

Appoquinimink 13, Hodgson Vo-Tech 7, OT

Delmar 27, Indian River 25

Laurel 41, First State Military 6

Newark 36, Thomas McKean 26

Red Lion Christian Academy 42, Sussex Technical 27

Seaford 48, Early College 0

St. Mark's 14, Delaware Military Academy 7, OT

Sussex Central 42, Cape Henlopen 14

Wilmington Friends 34, Howard School of Technology 8

Woodbridge 14, Milford 0

Thursday, Oct. 20

Charter School of Wilmington 20, Tatnall 16